Telangana State (TS) Police recruitment 2018: Exam dates for the constable, SI recruitment announced

TS Police recruitment 2018: The exams will be conducted on August 26, September 2 and September 30 for the recruitment to the posts of Constable and Sub-inspector TS Police recruitment 2018: The exams will be conducted on August 26, September 2 and September 30 for the recruitment to the posts of Constable and Sub-inspector

TS Police recruitment 2018: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment board has released the exam dates for the recruitment to 18428 Constable and Sub-inspector posts. The exams will be conducted on August 26, September 2 and September 30, 2018. Earlier the board issued the recruitment notification for the same, and the candidates applied for the same till June 30, 2018.

TS Police recruitment 2018: Post wise vacancy details

Vacancy details

Total Post: 18,428

Designation Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Civil) (Men & Women) in Police Department: 5909

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (AR) (Men & Women) in Police Department: 5273

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (SAR CPL) (Men) in Police Department: 53

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (TSSP) (Men) in Police Department: 4816

Constable in Telangana Special Police Force Department: 485

Firemen in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department: 168

Warders (Male) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 186

Warders (Female) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 35

Vacancies of SCT SI Civil and / or Equivalent Posts:1217

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police (Civil) (Men & Women) in Police Department: 710

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (AR) (Men & Women) in Police Department: 275

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (SAR CPL) (Men) in Police Department: 5

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (TSSP) (Men) in Police Department: 175

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (TSSP) (Men) in 15th Bn, TSSP in Police Department: 16

Station Fire Officer in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department: 19

Deputy Jailor in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 15

Assistant Matron in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 2

Vacancies of SCT PCs IT & C / Mechanic / Driver: 231

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Information Technology & Communications) (Men & Women) in

Police Department: 142

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Mechanics) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation: 19

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Drivers) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation: 70

Vacancies of SCT SI IT & C / ASI FPB: 55

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police, Information Technology & Communications (Men & Women) in Police Department: 29

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Assistant Sub Inspector of Police, Finger Print Bureau (Men & Women) in Police Department: 26

Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Preliminary Written Test (PWT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd