Telangana State (TS) Police recruitment 2018: Exam dates for the constable, SI recruitment announced

TS Police recruitment 2018: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment board has released the exam dates for the recruitment to 18428 Constable and Sub-inspector posts. The exams will be conducted on August 26, September 2 and September 30, 2018. Earlier the board issued the recruitment notification for the same, and the candidates applied for the same till June 30, 2018.
TS Police recruitment 2018: Post wise vacancy details
Vacancy details
Total Post: 18,428
Designation Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Civil) (Men & Women) in Police Department: 5909
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (AR) (Men & Women) in Police Department: 5273
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (SAR CPL) (Men) in Police Department: 53
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (TSSP) (Men) in Police Department: 4816
Constable in Telangana Special Police Force Department: 485
Firemen in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department: 168
Warders (Male) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 186
Warders (Female) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 35
Vacancies of SCT SI Civil and / or Equivalent Posts:1217
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police (Civil) (Men & Women) in Police Department: 710
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (AR) (Men & Women) in Police Department: 275
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (SAR CPL) (Men) in Police Department: 5
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (TSSP) (Men) in Police Department: 175
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (TSSP) (Men) in 15th Bn, TSSP in Police Department: 16
Station Fire Officer in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department: 19
Deputy Jailor in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 15
Assistant Matron in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 2
Vacancies of SCT PCs IT & C / Mechanic / Driver: 231
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Information Technology & Communications) (Men & Women) in
Police Department: 142
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Mechanics) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation: 19
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Drivers) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation: 70
Vacancies of SCT SI IT & C / ASI FPB: 55
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police, Information Technology & Communications (Men & Women) in Police Department: 29
Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Assistant Sub Inspector of Police, Finger Print Bureau (Men & Women) in Police Department: 26
Selection Procedure
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Preliminary Written Test (PWT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET).
