Telanagana TS TSLPRB Police Constable answer keys to be released soon, check at tslprb.in

TS TSLPRB Police Constable answer keys 2018: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) will release the answer keys of police constable prelims examination soon. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the answer keys through the official website, tslprb.in, once released.

Candidates will be given three days time to submit objections, if any, on preliminary Key for each question individually in the web template made available to them in their respective accounts. It is once again cautioned that every individual (question) objection, has to be submitted separately, by mentioning the details in the above proforma. Objections with insufficient information will not be considered. No manual representations will be entertained in this regard, mentioned the official release.

Telanagana TS TSLPRB Police Constable answer keys: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — tslprb.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the constable section, click on the ‘preliminary key’ link

Step 3: A pdf file will open

Step 4: Download and check your answers carefully

A total of 4,78,567 candidates had appeared in the preliminary written test that was conducted on Sunday, September 30. The examination was conducted to fill 16,925 vacant posts of Constable in Telangana police.

