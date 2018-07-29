SSC GD Constable recruitment 2018: Online registration process postponed, to commence on August 17

SSC GD Constable recruitment 2018: The online application process will be commenced on August 17 at 10 am, and the candidates can submit the application till September 17, 2018 SSC GD Constable recruitment 2018: The online application process will be commenced on August 17 at 10 am, and the candidates can submit the application till September 17, 2018

SSC GD Constable recruitment 2018: Five days after the commencement of online application process, Staff Selection Commission has postponed the online application process due to heavy load of applications on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The online application process temporarily suspended for 20 days, effective from July 28 (8 PM). The online application process will be commenced on August 17 at 10 am, and the candidates can submit the application till September 17, 2018, as per the official release.

The online registration process for Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Constable (GD) CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 was earlier commenced on August 24.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 54,953. For post wise vacancy details, please check the official notification.

Education:

The candidates should be class 10 or SSC passed from a recognised board.

Age limit:

The minimum age of the candidate should be 19 years, however, the age of the candidates should not be above 23 years. There is relaxation for reserved category candidates.

Application fees:

A candidate has to pay Rs 100. The applicants will have to pass the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The successful candidates will have to appear for the online written examination followed by medical examination. The salary will be Rs 20200 with Rs 2000 grade pay.

