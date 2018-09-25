SSC GD Constable recruitment 2018: Last date to apply extended, apply at ssc.nic.in

SSC GD Constable recruitment 2018: The candidates can apply through the official website ssc.nic.in on or before September 30, 2018 SSC GD Constable recruitment 2018: The candidates can apply through the official website ssc.nic.in on or before September 30, 2018

SSC GD Constable recruitment 2018: The online registration process for the SSC GD Constable recruitment has been extended, the candidates can now apply till September 30, which was earlier scheduled to be closed on September 17. All the candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, ssc.nic.in. The online registration process was earlier commenced on August 27, and a A total of 54,953 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 54,953. For post wise vacancy details, please check the official notification.

Education:

The candidates should be class 10 or SSC passed from a recognised board.

Age limit:

The minimum age of the candidate should be 19 years, however, the age of the candidates should not be above 23 years. There is relaxation for reserved category candidates.

Selection process:

The selection will be done on the basis of computer based examination (CBE), physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST) and medical examination.

Exam pattern:

The examination will be conducted in computer based mode. It will consist of one objective type paper, containing 100 questions of 100 marks.

Pay scale:

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.

Application fees:

A candidate has to pay Rs 100. The applicants will have to pass the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The successful candidates will have to appear for the online written examination followed by medical examination. The salary will be Rs 20200 with Rs 2000 grade pay.

About SSC

Set up in November 4, 1975, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) works under the Government of India and recruits staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. It has his headquarter at New Delhi, with regional offices at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other cities.

