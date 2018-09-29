SSC GD Constable recruitment 2018: Apply by tomorrow, registration date not to be extended

SSC GD Constable exam 2018: All the candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, ssc.nic.in till 5 pm tomorrow SSC GD Constable exam 2018: All the candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, ssc.nic.in till 5 pm tomorrow

SSC GD Constable recruitment 2018: The Staff Selection Commission is not going to extend the date for submission of online application process. All the candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, ssc.nic.in till 5 pm tomorrow. The candidates can make the fee payment to the designated branches of SBI using the said challan, within the working hours up to October 3, 2018.

“Applicants of the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 may note that the last date for submission of online applications for the said examination is 30-09-2018 (5 PM). It may be noted that no further extension will be granted beyond 30-09-2018 (5 PM),” read the official release.

However, candidates may note that they can make online payment of Fee up to October 3, 2018 (5 PM) and payment through Challan can also be made at the designated Branches of SBI within the working hours of the Bank up to October 3, 2018 provided the said challan has been generated before the closing date of receipt of online applications i.e. September 30, 2018 (5.00 PM),” mentioned the release.

The registration process had earlier started on the revamped website in July, however, due to the heavy load of applications, the commission had to withdraw the facilities. The closing date for SSC GD Constable registration was initially September 17 which was further extended to September 30.

About SSC

Set up on November 4, 1975, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) works under the Government of India and recruits staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. It has its headquarters in New Delhi, with regional offices at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other cities.

