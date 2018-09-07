SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF 2018: Revised vacancy list released

SSC CPO recruitment: The selected candidates will get a maximum remuneration of Rs 1,12,400 per month SSC CPO recruitment: The selected candidates will get a maximum remuneration of Rs 1,12,400 per month

SSC CPO recruitment: The Staff Selection Commission has released the revised vacancy details for the posts of SI, CAPF, ASI, CISF in Delhi Police. All the candidates can check the vacancy details through the official website, ssc.nic.in. The selected candidates will get a maximum remuneration of Rs 1,12,400 per month.

There are 616 vacancies in SI (Male), and 1292 vacancies in SI (GD) CAPF. The candidate should be 20-25 years as on August 1, 2018. There is age relaxation for reserved category — SC/ST, it is five years while three years for OBC.

Vacancy details:

SI (Exe) Male: 616

General: 548

Ex-Serviceman: 68

SI (Exe) Female: 256

General: 256

SI (GD) in CAPF: 1292

CRPF: 374

BSF: 343

ITBP: 278

CISF: 88

SSB: 209

ASI (Exe) in CISF: 1200

ASI (Exe) Male: 1080

ASI (Exe) Female: 120

SSC CPO recruitment 2018: Eligibility

Educational qualifications: The candidate should have earned degree/diploma/certificates including technical education degree/diploma or equivalent from a recognised board/university/institution.

Age limit: The candidate should be 20-25 years as on August 1, 2018. There is age relaxation for reserved category — SC/ST, it is five years while three years for OBC.

Exam pattern: There will be two papers. Paper I will comprise of questions on reasoning, general knowledge and awareness, quantitative aptitude and English comprehension. Paper II: English language and comprehension.

There will be Physical Endurance Test (PET) for both male and female candidates. The male aspirants will be judged on following activities:

1. 100 meters race in 16 seconds

2. 1.6 Km race in 6.5 minutes

3. Long Jump: 3.65 metres in 3 chances

4. High Jump: 1.2 metres in 3 chances

5. Shot put (16 Lbs): 4.5 metres in 3 chances

Female aspirants will be judged on these activities:

1. 100 metres race in 18 seconds

2. 800 metres race in 4 minutes

3. Long Jump: 2.7 metres in 3 chances

4. High Jump: 0.9 metres in 3 chances

Pay scale

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs : (Central Armed Police Forces)

The post carries pay scale of Level-6 (Rs.35400-112400/-) and is classified as Group „B? (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial.

Sub Inspector (Executive) – (Male/ Female) in Delhi Police:

The post carries pay scale of Leve-6 (Rs.35400-112400/-) and is classified as Group C (Non-Gazetted) by Delhi Police.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (Executive) in CISF:

The post carries pay scale of Level-5 (Rs 29,200-92,300) and is classified as Group C (Non-Gazetted).

