Sashastra Seema Bal recruitment 2018: 181 Group B, C vacancies, apply before September 9

Sashastra Seema Bal recruitment 2018: Sashastra Seema Bal has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for 181 vacancies for Group B and C non-gazetted (Combatised) posts. All the candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, ssbrectt.gov.in on or before September 9.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 181

Post wise vacancy details:

SI (Staff Nurse Female): 23

ASI (Pharmacist): 18

ASI (Operation Theatre Technician): 2

ASI (Dental Technician): 2

ASI (Radiographer): 8

ASI (Stenographer): 54

Head Constable (Min): 74

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates should clear (10+2) from a recognised board or an institution with a three-year degree or diploma according to various post.

Pay scale:

Sub-Inspector (Staff Nurse female): The candidates should get a salary of Rs 35,400 per month.

ASIs (Pharmacist, Operation Theatre Technician, Dental Technician, Radiographer & Stenographer): The candidates will be in the pay scale of Rs 29,200 per month.

Head Constables (Ministerial): The candidates should get a remuneration of Rs 25,500 per month.

Age limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 30 years. The candidates’ age should not be less than 20 years. The reserve category candidates will get age relaxation on the basis of official notification.

Selection process: The candidates will be selected on the basis of Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Documentation, Written Examination, Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

How to apply:

The candidates may apply through the official website, ssbrectt.gov.in on or before September 9.

