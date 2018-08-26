Rajasthan Police Constable admit card for PST/PET examination released, download at police.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police Constable admit card 2018: All the candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website, police.rajasthan.gov.in Rajasthan Police Constable admit card 2018: All the candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website, police.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police Constable admit card 2018: Rajasthan Police has released the admit card for the PST/PET examination of the Cosntable recruitment process. All the candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website, police.rajasthan.gov.in. Earlier the results of the Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment examination was declared on August 20. The candidates who have successfully cleared the examination now have to appear for the Physical Endurance Test (PST/PET) examination, the official dates of which will be released soon.

Rajasthan Police PST/ PET admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘admit card’ link

Step 3: In the provided fields, rnter your registration number and other details

Step 4: Click in submit

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

Earlier, the Rajasthan Police had released a notification to fill 13,142 constable vacancies. The online application was started in May last week and ended on June 14, 2018. In March, Rajasthan Police had cancelled the second leg of ongoing police constable recruitment exams due to various malpractices. The exams scheduled to held from March 20 to March 31 were postponed

