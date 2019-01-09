Pune: 16,000 appeared for Army recruitment

AROUND 16,000 aspirants appeared for the two-day recruitment process for 111 vacancies in Territorial Army (TA) held on Monday and Tuesday at the General Parade Ground.

The 101 Infantry Battalion (TA) of Maratha Light Infantry had organised a recruitment rally for candidates from all districts of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Diu and Daman, Lakshdweep, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Goa and Pondicherry. The recruitment process is being conducted for 111 vacancies in various categories like soldier (general duty, chef community, washer-man, hair- dresser) and soldier clerk (staff duties).

Army officials have said that the recruitment is being carried out in three phases. In the first phase 1.6 km run in age-wise category, physical tests and qualification checks were carried. “The candidates qualifying in physical tests will undergo medical inspection in phase II from Wednesday at unit location of 101 Infantry Battalion (TA) Maratha Light. After clearing phase II, the candidates will undergo phase III, which will be a written examination on April 7, conducted by Territorial Army Group Headquarters, Pune.” said a press release from the Army.