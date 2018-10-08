PMK demands fingerprint SI exam in Tamil also

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board has announced the examination will be conducted only in English, S Ramadoss claimed in a statement The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board has announced the examination will be conducted only in English, S Ramadoss claimed in a statement

PMK Monday claimed competitive examination for selecting fingerprint sub-inspectors of police in Tamil Nadu was proposed to be held only in English and demanded that it be conducted in Tamil also as had been the practice in the past. PMK founder leader S Ramadoss also demanded 20 per cent quota for Tamil medium aspirants.

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board has announced the examination will be conducted only in English, he claimed in a statement. “This is a betrayal of Tamil students and condemnable,” he said adding till 2015, the examinations for selecting technical personnel and fingerprint sub inspectors were held in Tamil.

Online applications were received till September 28 for selecting 202 fingerprint SIs and the TNUSRB had notified the recruitment on August 28. The date of competititve examination is yet to be announced. “Usurping” the rights of Tamil students is unacceptable, the PMK leader said and urged the government to take steps to hold the competitive examination in Tamil and provide reservation of 20 per cent to those who studied in Tamil medium.

