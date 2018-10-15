ITBP recruitment 2018: Apply for 85 Constable vacancies at itbpolice.nic.in, online registration process begins today

ITBP recruitment 2018: The online application process will open between October 15 to November 13 ITBP recruitment 2018: The online application process will open between October 15 to November 13

ITBP recruitment 2018: Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Constable (Animal Transport). The candidates can apply through the official website, itbpolice.nic.in between October 15 to November 13.

There are 85 Constable (Animal Transport) vacancies, 72 for male staff and 13 for female staff. The candidates need to be a Class 12 pass to apply for the posts.

Vacancy details:

Male staff: 72

Female staff: 13

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 25 years. The candidates’ age should not be less than 18 years, however, relaxable for SC, ST, OBC, and other reserved category candidates.

Application fee:

The general/ OBC candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. The reserved category candidates like SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen does not have to pay an application fee.

How to apply:

The candidates need to apply through the official website, itbpolice.nic.in on or before November 15. The online application process has started from Monday, October 15.

