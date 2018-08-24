Indian Navy recruitment 2018: Apply for 22 posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy recruitment 2018: There are 22 vacancies, and the candidates need to apply through the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in on or before September 14 Indian Navy recruitment 2018: There are 22 vacancies, and the candidates need to apply through the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in on or before September 14

Indian Navy recruitment 2018: Indian Navy has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for ATC, Pilot, other vacancies. There are 22 vacancies, and the application process for the same will begin tomorrow, August 25. The candidates need to apply through the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in on or before September 14

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 22

Post wise vacancy details:

ATC: 8

Observer: 6

Pilot (MR): 3

Pilot (Other than MR): 5

Eligibility criteria:

Age limit:

ATC: The candidates need to born between July 2, 1994 and July 1, 1998.

Observer: The minimum age of the candidates should not be less than 18 years of age.

Pilot (MR): The candidates’ age should not be less than 18 years of age

Pilot (Other than MR): The minimum age of the candidates should not be less than 18 years of age.

Educational qualification:

The candidates need to possess minimum 60 per cent marks in BE/ B.Tech/ Integrated Course.

Pay scale:

Sub Lieutenant: The candidates need to be in the pay scale between Rs (56,100 to 1,77,500) with an additional grade pay of Rs 15,500 per month.

Lieutenant: The candidates need to be in the pay scale between Rs (61,300-1,93,900) with an additional pay scale of Rs 15,500 per month.

Lieutenant CDR: The candidates will get a monthly remuneration between Rs (69400-213400) with an additional pay scale of Rs 15,500 per month.

Commander CDR: The selected candidates will get a monthly remuneration between Rs (1,21,200 to 2,12,400) with an additional pay scale of Rs 15,500 per month.

How to apply:

The candidates need to apply through the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in on or before September 14. The application process begins tomorrow, August 25.

