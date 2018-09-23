Indian Navy recruitment 2018: Vacancies available for 37 SSC officer posts, apply by October 5

Indian Navy recruitment 2018: The last date to apply for the posts is October 5, 2018. Indian Navy recruitment 2018: The last date to apply for the posts is October 5, 2018.

Indian Navy recruitment 2018: Indian Navy has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of SSC officer. There are 37 vacant posts, and the candidates can apply through the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The candidates should possess Bachelor’s degree in Science, Commerce, Technology, and various other stream. The online application process has been commenced on September 15, 2018 and will continue till October 5, 2018.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 37

Name of the post: SSC Officer

Post wise vacancy details:

SSC (Logistics): 20

SSC X (IT): 15

SSC (Law): 2

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

SSC (Logistics): The candidates should possess Bachelor’s degree is Architecture, Science, Commerce, Technology, Engineering, Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Computer Application (MCA), Master of Science (M.Sc).

SSC X (IT): A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Application, Technology, Science, and Master’s degree is required to apply for the posts.

SSC (Law): The candidates should possess a degree in Law.

Age Limit:

SSC (Logistics and IT): The candidates need to be born between July 2, 1994 and January 1, 2000.

SSC (Law): The candidates need to be born between July 2, 1992 and July 1, 1997.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in, on or before October 5, 2018.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application: September 15, 2018.

Last day to apply online: October 5, 2018.

