Indian Navy Group C recruitment 2018: Apply for Civilian Motor Driver post, salary over Rs 81,000 per month

Indian Navy Group C recruitment 2018: The Indian Navy (Nausena Bharti) has issued a recruitment notification, inviting civilian personnel to apply for the post of Civilian Motor Driver Grade-II (Group ‘C’, non-gazetted non-industrial) at headquarters Goa Naval Area, Vasco-Da-Gama, Goa. Those who wish to apply can do so at the official website — hqgnanavyciviliansrect.com. The selection will be done on the basis of a written test. The aspirants who will be shortlisted will be issued admit cards, which will will contain the exact date, time and venue of examination.

Vacancy details

Total posts: 24

Designation

Civilian Motor Driver Grade-II

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: The aspirant should have passed matriculation or equivalent from a recognised board or institution and must possess knowledge of first line maintenance. He should also be holding a driving license for heavy motor vehicle and motor cycles. Two year practical experience in HMV driving is required.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should not exceed 25 years and should be minimum 18 years. Relaxation in age will be required as per the norms.

Pay scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100.

Selection process

A written test will be conducted for selecting the candidates. It will have objective type questions based on essential/desirable qualifications covering the following aspects:

General Intelligence/Awareness and Reasoning: 30

General English: 10

Numerical Aptitude: 20

Awareness in relevant trade/field: 40

Skill/ practical test may be conducted to test the proficiency/knowledge of the aspirants in relevant trades.

