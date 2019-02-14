Indian Navy admit cards for MR, SSR, AA to release soon, check updates

Indian Navy admit card: The Indian Navy will release the admit card for the recruitment exam for the post of matric recruit (MR), senior secondary recruit (SSR), artificer apprentice (AA) on its official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in. According to reports, the admit card is expected to be released on February 15, 2019.

The written exam for all the posts is scheduled to be conducted on February 23 to February 28, 2019. The exam will be conducted through online mode or computer-based testing (CBT) mode. The exam will also have a negative marking of 0.25 marks.

Indian Navy admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Indian Navy admit card for AA, SSR,..’ under ‘whats’ news’ section

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using your credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Candidates can download their admit card from the official website and also take a print out. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid admit card.