Indian Coastal guard Yantrik admit card 2019: How to download

Indian Coast admit card 2019: The Indian Coast Guard has released the admit card for the post of Yantrik Technical (for mechanical, electrical, electronic and telecommunication trade). The written exam will be conducted in March or April, exact dates have not been announced yet.

The candidates can download their admit card from the official website, joinindiancostguard.gov.in. Meanwhile, the hall tickets for the recruitment exam for the post of Navik (GD) will release on March 11, 2019.

Indian Coast guard Yantrik admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘link to download e-admit card for Yantrik’ under ”

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using application number

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download and take print out of the admit card. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam without a hall ticket.

