Indian coast guard Navik exam admit card released, how to download

Indian Coast guard Navik admit card: The Indian Coast Guard has released the admit card for the post of Navik on its official website, joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. The link will be available till April 7, 2019 on the official website. Those who have cleared class 12 could apply for the job. Candidates need to appear for written exam followed by a physical eligibility test (PET) to be eligible for the job.

Selected candidates will be trained during July and August at the INS Chilka. Selected candidates will be hired at monthly pay of Rs 21,700 in addition to allowances.

Indian Coast guard Navik admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘admit card download’ under ‘new events’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using application number

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download admit card and take print out. No candidates will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid admit card.

