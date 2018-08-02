Indian Army recruitment for engineering graduates, apply for 91 posts

Indian Army recruitment: Know how to apply for the posts Indian Army recruitment: Know how to apply for the posts

Indian Army recruitment: The Indian Army has invited eligible candidates — unmarried males and female engineering graduates — to apply for a total 91 posts. Interested candidates can check the official website —joinindianarmy.nic.in — to apply for the job.

The recruitment is conducted for 51st SSC (Tech) men and 22nd SSC (Tech) women course. The course duration is 49 weeks and it will begin from October at OTA, Chennai.

Vacancy details: Indian Army recruitment

SSC (T)-52 and SSCW (T)-23

Civil: Men (48), Women (4)

Mechanical: Men (16), Women (3)

Electrical/Electrical and Electronics: Men (22), Women (2)

Aeronautical/Aviation/Ballistics/Avionics: Men (12)

Computer Science and Engineering/ Computer Technology/ Information tech/ M.Sc Computer Science: Men (31), Women (3)

Electronics and Telecom/ Telecommunication/ Electronics & Communication/ Satellite Communication: Men (28), Women (2)

Electronics/ Opto Electronics/ Fibre Optics/ Micro Electronics and Microwave: Men (11)

Production Engineering: Men (3)

Architecture/ Building Construction Technology: Men (4)

Widows of Defence personnel:

SSC (W) (Non tech) (Non UPSC): 1

SSC (W) (Tech): 1

Educational qualification:

The job demands the candidates to have an engineering degree from a recognised university/ institute. For those who are in the final year of engineering course will have to submit proof of passing by April 1, 2019, and engineering degree certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training.

Educational qualification for widows:

SSCW (Non-Tech) (Non-UPSC): The applicant should possess a graduate in any discipline.

SSCW (Tech): The aspirant should have pursued BE/BTech in any engineering stream from a recognised institute.

