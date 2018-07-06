Indian Army jobs 2018: Mega recruitment rally in Rohtak between August 3 to 12

Indian Army jobs 2018: The selected candidates have to appear for the Common Entrance Examination that will be conducted at Hisar Military Station, Haryana on October 28 Indian Army jobs 2018: The selected candidates have to appear for the Common Entrance Examination that will be conducted at Hisar Military Station, Haryana on October 28

Indian Army jobs 2018: Indian Army has released a notification inviting interesting, eligible candidates to participate in the mega recruitment rally that will be conducted in Rohtak’s Rajiv Gandhi Stadium between August 3 and 12. The candidates can participate after registering themselves online latest by July 18.

In the recruitment rally, the candidates have to go through physical admission and medical test. The selected candidates have to appear for the Common Entrance Examination that will be conducted at Hisar Military Station, Haryana on October 28.

The candidates will get the admit card soon on the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in. The candidates have to carry the admit card on the day of his appearance at the recruitment rally.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification

Soldier General: The candidates have to clear the Class 10 examination with an aggregate score of 45 per cent marks with at least 33 per cent marks in each subject. The Gorkha candidates need to have a Class 10 certificate.

Soldier Clerk/Store keeper technical: The minimum educational qualification for this post is 60 per cent marks in aggregate in Class 12 with at least 50 per cent marks in each subject.

Age limit:

Soldier General: The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 21 years. The candidate’s age should not be less than 17.5 years.

Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper Technical: The candidate age should be between 17.5 to 23 years.

Entrance exam:

The selected candidates at the recruitment rally have to appear for the common entrance examination that will be conducted at Hisar Military Station, Hisar on October 28, 2018.

Important dates:

Last date to apply online: July 18

Dates for mega recruitment rally: August 3 to 12

Entrance Examination: October 28, 2018.

