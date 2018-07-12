Indian Air Force recruitment 2018: Serve as a Commissioned Officer, apply for AFCAT II

Indian Air Force recruitment 2018: The registration for the same started from June 18. The registration for the same started from June 18.

Indian Air Force recruitment 2018: The Indian Air Force has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible aspirants to apply for the position of commissioned officer (Short Service Commission) (SSC) in flying branch and permanent commission (PC)/ Short Service Commission (SSC) in ground duty (technical and non-technical) branches. The registration for the same started from June 18 and will conclude on July 15. Those willing to apply may do so at the official website, afcat.cdac.in or careerindianairforce.cdac.in. The selection to the same will be through AFCAT (Air Force Common Admission Online Test). Applications are also invited for NCC special entry scheme (for grant of PC/SSC in flying branch) and meteorology branch.

The duration of training for flying and ground duty (technical) branches is 74 weeks and that of ground duty (non-technical) branches is 52 weeks.

Age limit:

Flying branch: The age of the candidates should not exceed 24 years and should be minimum 20 years.

Ground duty: The age of the candidates should not exceed 26 years and should be minimum 20 years.

Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay Scale

Flight Cadets: Rs 56,100 stipend

Flying Officer: Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,10,700

How to apply

Those who wish to apply may do so at the official website, afcat.cdac.in or careerindianairforce.cdac.in

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd