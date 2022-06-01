IAF AFCAT 2/2022 application form released: Check eligibility criteria, how to apply

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the application form for the Air Force Common Admissions Test (AFCAT) 2/2022 today. The last date to apply is June 30, 2022, till 5 pm. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website — afcat.cdac.

As per the official notice, the AFCAT 2/2022 examination will be conducted from August 26 to 28, 2022 in online mode. The examination will be conducted in two shifts – the morning shift will begin at 7:30 am and the afternoon shift will be held from 12:30 pm.

Vacancy details

This recruitment drive is conducted to fill 271 different posts, out of which 246 are for males and 25 for female candidates.

AFCAT 2/2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official IAF website – afcat.cdac.in

Step 2: Under ‘Candidate Login’ click on the link that reads ‘AFCAT 2/2022 Cycle’

Step 3: Complete the registration process

Step 4: Fill the required details

Step 5: Upload the required documents, scanned signature, and photographs

Step 6: Pay the application fees in online mode

Step 7: Check the application form once and click on submit

Save and take a printout of the form for future reference.

Eligibility criteria

Education qualification: Candidates must have scored at least 50 per cent marks in Class 12 examinations, with Physics and Maths as compulsory subjects. Candidates are also required to have a minimum 3 year graduation degree from a recognised university, with a minimum of 60 per cent marks or 4 years BE/B Tech degree.

Age limit: Candidates should have completed 20 to 24 years as on July 1, 2023, i.e. born between 02 July 1999 to 01 July 2003. The upper age limit for candidates holding valid and current Commercial Pilot License issued by DGCA (India) is relaxable up to 26 years i.e. born between 02 July 1997 to 01 July 2003.

Application fees: The registration fees for all the categories is Rs. 250 (non-refundable). The payment can be made by using debit card/ credit card/internet banking.