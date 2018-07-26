Haryana govt to hire 7450 police officials, 38,000 Group D employees

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced that a massive recruitment drive would soon be carried out in the state in which 7,000 police constables, 450 sub inspectors and 38,000 Group D employees would be recruited. Khattar announced this at a function in Zirakpur in Punjab, an official release said here today. The Haryana chief minister said the recruitment for 24,000 posts had been carried out and work for the recruitment for 22,000 more posts was in the pipeline.

“Haryana Public Service Commission had for the first time made a record recruitment of 1,900 posts in a year, which was unheard of in any previous regimes. The recruitment was made purely on the basis of merit,” he said. Khattar said a scheme ‘Saksham Yojana’ had been initiated, under which graduate and post graduate unemployed youth get Rs 9,000 per month in lieu of 100 hours of work so that they could make themselves capable of other competitions or self employment. So far, under Saksham Yojana, 42,000 youth had been given jobs, he added

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App