Gujarat Police Lok Rakshak Dal exam cancelled following ‘paper leak’

The examination was scheduled for 9,713 posts of Unarmed Lok Rakshak, Armed Lok Rakshak and Jail Sipai. Close to 9 lakh candidates were expected to appear in the examination

Representational Image

In a major embarrassment for Gujarat Police, the recruitment examination for Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD) was cancelled following reports of a paper leak. Chairman of Lok Rakshak Recruitment Board (LRRB) and Additional Director General of Police Vikas Sahay said the examination will be again held in a month’s time.

Addressing the media, Sahay said, “I have come to know that the paper has been leaked by some anti-social elements. Somebody sent me some answers of the question papers. And I had framed the question paper so I immediately came to know that the paper has been leaked. And so the examination has been cancelled. I regret the inconvenience caused to the candidates and most probably the examination will be held again in a month’s time.”

“It is good that I came to know before the examination that the paper was leaked. It is a matter of investigation if how the paper was leaked, from where it was leaked. But whoever it could be, Gujarat police will not spare those anti-social elements,” he added.

According to Sahay, around 8.75 lakh candidates were to appear for the examination at 2,440 exam centres in 29,000 classrooms across the state.

