DRDO releases interview list of candidates for apprentice recruitment

DRDO recruitment 2019: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) released the provisional list of candidates for the apprentice recruitment.

The document verification and interview for ITI apprenticeship will be held on September 24, for Diploma Apprenticeship will be conducted on September 25, and for Graduate apprenticeship on September 26, 2019.

The shortlist candidates for all the three categories, ITI apprenticeship, Diploma apprenticeship, and Graduate apprenticeship is available at the website.

The selected candidates for the positions of Carpenter, computer operator, and programming assistant will get a remuneration of Rs 10,739 per month, and Rs 11,552 for other trades.

List of documents needed at the time of DRDO interview

10th mark sheet as birth certificate

Diploma/ Graduation mark sheets

Provisional/ ITI/ Diploma certificate issued by NCVT/SCVT/statutory body

EWS/ Caste certificate

Registration Number / Certificate from NCVT portal for ITI/ Diploma apprenticeship.

