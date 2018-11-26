DRDO recruitment 2018: Walk-in interviews for posts of research fellows starting December 19

DRDO recruitment 2018: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is recruiting Junior Research Fellows (JRF) for its LASER Science and Technology Centre (LASTEC). DRDO comes directly under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. There are 12 vacancies and the candidates will be responsible for carrying out advanced research in the field of LASERs, photonics and optoelectronics.

Interested candidates can walk-in to the DRDO office on December 19 and 20, 2019 at 9:30 am. The interview sessions will be conducted till 11:30 am and no candidate will be entertained post the said time, according to the official release. Selected candidates will be granted fellowship for two years which can be extended as per govt rules.

DRDO recruitment 2018 for JRF: Basic requirements

Applicant should bring along, on the date of an interview, a neatly typed/written application wherein the candidate must include name, date of birth, correspondence address. Candidates should bring Aadhaar card, caste certificate (if applicable), educational qualification, subject/discipline, percentage of marks, GATE /UGC/NET score, et al. All documents must have self-attested copies. Candidates must also bring original certificates at the time of the interview, in absence of which the candidature will be cancelled, according to the official notification.

A recent passport size photograph should be pasted on the right hand top corner of the first page of the application duly signed by the applicant, said the official notification.

Post-wise vacancies for DRDO recruitment 2019:

Physics – 07

Electronics – 05

Eligibility for DRDO recruitment 2019:

Education qualification: Education qualification for both posts is different. Researchers applying for JRF in Physics should have either have a postgraduate degree in basic science in the first division along with UGC NET qualification or hold an M.E/MTech degree in the first division at both graduation and post graduation level. Those applying for the vacancy in electronics research should either have a BE/BTech degree in the first division with NET/GATE qualification or ME/M Tech in the first division both at the graduate and postgraduate level

Age limit: For all the above fellowships, the upper age limit is 28 years as on December 31. The age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST candidates and by three years for OBC candidates.

Pay Scale: JRFs are offered a monthly stipend of Rs 25,000 for the first two years Rs 28,000 for the third year if retained and upgraded to SRF.

During the fellowship, the candidates may be allowed to register for PhD with any university or institution during the tenure of the fellowship. A separate waiting list will be prepared subject-wise, based on the interviews to be held in December 2018, which will remain valid for one year from the date of publication of results. Any vacancy arising during this period or in subsequent period till the validity of waiting list will be offered to the candidates in these waiting.