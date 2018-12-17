DRDO recruitment 2018: Vacancies for 127 apprentice positions, apply at rac.gov.in

DRDO recruitment 2018: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released an official notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for a total of 127apprentice posts. The candidates can apply through the official website, rac.gov.in, on or before December 31, 2018.

There are several positions to be filled. For the positions of Carpenter, computer operator, and programming assistant, the selected candidates will get a remuneration of Rs 10,739 per month, and Rs 11,552 for other trades.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 127

DRDO recruitment 2018: Post wise vacancy details

Carpenter: 2

COPA (Computer Operator and Programming Assistant): 25

Draughtsman (Mechanical): 8

Electrician: 22

Electronics: 3

Fitter: 35

Machinist: 12

Mechanic (Motor Vehicle): 8

Turner: 6 Welder: 6

Pay scale:

The selected candidates for the posts of Carpenter, computer operator, and programming assistant will get a remuneration of Rs 10,739 per month and Rs 11,552 for other trades.

Application fee:

The general category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 30, while the candidates belong to SC/ST, OBC, Non-creamy layer and Physically Handicapped (PH)/ Physically Challenged (PC) are exempted from paying application fees.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of performance during the personal interview.

How to apply:

The candidates have to apply through the official website, rac.gov.in. The online application process will be closed on December 31, 2018.

