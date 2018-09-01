DRDO recruitment 2018: Hiring on for graduate/ diploma/ ITI trainees, apply at rac.gov.in

- India vs England 4th Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Streaming, Ind vs Eng Live Score: Joe Root departs against the run of play
DRDO recruitment 2018: The Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) has released a notification, inviting aspirants to apply for graduate/ diploma/ ITI apprenticeship training at Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), Bengaluru. The selection will be done on the basis of an interview/ screening test. The last date for submission of online application is September 14. Names of the shortlisted candidates will be published on September 18 and the written test/ interview will be conducted on September 26 and October 8.
Vacancy Details
Total vacancies: 150
Designation
Graduate Apprentice Trainees (B.E/B.Tech./Equivalent)
— Mechanical/Production/ Industrial Production Engg: 40
— Aeronautical/AeroSpace Engg: 20
— Elect & Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Telecom Engg: 12
— Computer Science/ Computer Engg./ Information Science & Technology Engg: 14
— Metallurgy/Material science: 3
— Civil: 1
Diploma Apprentice Trainees
— Mechanical/ Production/ Tool & Die design: 20
— Electrical & Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation: 5
— Computer Science/ Engg: 5
ITI Apprentice Trainees
— Machinist: 4
— Fitter: 4
— Turner: 4
— Electrician: 2
— Welder: 2
— Sheet Metal worker: 2
— Computer Operator & Programming Assistant (COPA): 10
— Mechanic Motor Vehicle/ Diesel Mechanic: 2
Eligibility Criteria
Educational qualification:
Graduate Apprentice Trainees: The aspirant should be holding a degree in engineering or technology granted by a statutory university/ by an institution empowered to award such degrees.
Diploma Apprentice Trainees: The aspirant should be holding a diploma in engineering or technology granted by a state council or board of technical educational established by a state government/ by a university/ by an institute recognised by the state government or central government as equivalent to a diploma/ sandwich course student.
ITI Apprentice Trainees:The aspirant should be holding a certificate in vocational course involving two years of study after the completion of the secondary stage of school education, recognised by the AICTE.
Age limit:
The age of the aspirant should be minimum 18 years and not exceed 27 years. Relaxation in age is provided as per the norms.
Stipend
B.E/ B.Tech/ Equivalent: Rs 4984 per month
Diploma: Rs 3542 per month
ITI: 90 per cent of the wages payable per month to the semi-skilled workmen.
