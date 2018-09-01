DRDO recruitment 2018: Hiring on for graduate/ diploma/ ITI trainees, apply at rac.gov.in

Follow Us:
Saturday, September 01, 2018
DRDO recruitment 2018: The Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) is hiring for graduate/ diploma/ ITI apprenticeship training. The selection will be done on the basis of an interview/ screening test.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 1, 2018 6:35:58 pm
DRDO recruitment 2018: The Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) has released a notification, inviting aspirants to apply for graduate/ diploma/ ITI apprenticeship training at Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), Bengaluru. The selection will be done on the basis of an interview/ screening test. The last date for submission of online application is September 14. Names of the shortlisted candidates will be published on September 18 and the written test/ interview will be conducted on September 26 and October 8.

Vacancy Details

Total vacancies: 150

Designation

Graduate Apprentice Trainees (B.E/B.Tech./Equivalent)

— Mechanical/Production/ Industrial Production Engg: 40

— Aeronautical/AeroSpace Engg: 20

— Elect & Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Telecom Engg: 12

— Computer Science/ Computer Engg./ Information Science & Technology Engg: 14

— Metallurgy/Material science: 3

— Civil: 1

Diploma Apprentice Trainees

— Mechanical/ Production/ Tool & Die design: 20

— Electrical & Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation: 5

— Computer Science/ Engg: 5

ITI Apprentice Trainees

— Machinist: 4

— Fitter: 4

— Turner: 4

— Electrician: 2

— Welder: 2

— Sheet Metal worker: 2

— Computer Operator & Programming Assistant (COPA): 10

— Mechanic Motor Vehicle/ Diesel Mechanic: 2

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification:

Graduate Apprentice Trainees: The aspirant should be holding a degree in engineering or technology granted by a statutory university/ by an institution empowered to award such degrees.

Diploma Apprentice Trainees: The aspirant should be holding a diploma in engineering or technology granted by a state council or board of technical educational established by a state government/ by a university/ by an institute recognised by the state government or central government as equivalent to a diploma/ sandwich course student.

ITI Apprentice Trainees:The aspirant should be holding a certificate in vocational course involving two years of study after the completion of the secondary stage of school education, recognised by the AICTE.

Age limit: 

The age of the aspirant should be minimum 18 years and not exceed 27 years. Relaxation in age is provided as per the norms.

Stipend

B.E/ B.Tech/ Equivalent: Rs 4984 per month

Diploma: Rs 3542 per month

ITI: 90 per cent of the wages payable per month to the semi-skilled workmen.

