DRDO recruitment 2018: 494 Senior Technical Assistant vacancies, apply before August 29 at drdo.gov.in

Friday, August 17, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
DRDO recruitment 2018: There are 494 vacancies, and the candidates can apply through the official website, drdo.gov.in till August 29

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 17, 2018 8:20:51 pm
DRDO recruitment 2018: The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the post of Senior Technical Assistant. All the candidates who are willing to apply can do so through the official website, drdo.gov.in. There are 494 vacancies, and the candidates can apply till August 29.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 494

Name of the post: Senior Technical Assistant B

DRDO recruitment 2018:  Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

The candidates need to possess a B.Sc degree and diploma in Engineering or Computer Science or allied subjects in required disciplines from a recognised university or an institute.

Age limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 28 years. The age of the candidates should not exceed 18 years.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of examinations in two tiers. Tier I examination will consist of 150 marks and Tier II will consist of 100 marks.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application process: August 4

Closure of application process: August 29

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the official website, drdo.gov.in on or before August 29.

