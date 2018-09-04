BSF recruitment: Junior Engineer/ Sub-Inspector wanted, earn upto Rs 112,400 per month

BSF recruitment: The last date for submission of application is October 1. BSF recruitment: The last date for submission of application is October 1.

BSF recruitment: The Border Security Force (BSF) has released a notification, inviting applications for the posts of Junior Engineer/ Sub-Inspector (electrical) group B, non gazetted, non ministerial. The last date for submission of application is October 1. The selection will be done on the basis of a written test, followed by documentation, physical standards test, practical test and medical examination. The post is temporary but likely to be permanent.

Vacancy Details

Total vacancies: 36

Designation

Junior Engineer/ Sub-Inspector (electrical)

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: The aspirants should have passed three years of diploma in electrical engineering from an institute recognised by the central government or state government.

Age limit: The age of the aspirants should not exceed 30 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay Scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 35,400 to Rs 112,400.

Selection Procedure

The selection stages are as follows:

Written examination: It will have two papers. Paper 1 will have three sections, namely — General intelligence and training, general awareness and general engineering (electrical). It will be of total 100 marks.

Conventional type: Questions will be framed on general engineering (electrical). A total of 10 questions will be asked of 100 marks.

How to apply

Applications can be downloaded from — bsf.nic.in

Application fee:

A demand draft/ postal order for Rs 200 has to be sent along with the application. Female candidates and those belonging to SC/ ST/ BSF candidates/ ex-serviceman are exempted from paying the fee.

