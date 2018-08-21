Bihar Police driver result 2018 declared, check at csbc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police drresiver ult 2018: All those who had appeared for the same can check their result status at the official website — csbc.bih.nic.in Bihar Police drresiver ult 2018: All those who had appeared for the same can check their result status at the official website — csbc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police driver result 2018: The result of Bihar Police Constable recruitment exam has been released by the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) today, on August 20. All those who had appeared for the same can check their result status at the official website — csbc.bih.nic.in. Through the recruitment, a total of 1669 vacancies will be filled.

The written examination for PET of Driver Constable in Bihar Police and Fireman Driver in Bihar Fire Services was conducted on June 10. Only those who have scored more than 30 marks are considered for the physical fitness test. The final merit list will then be prepared.

The list of candidates recommended for selection contains the roll numbers and the name of the allotted district.The written examination was of Class 12 (Bihar School Examination Board) or equivalent standard. Objective type questions were framed and the exam was of total 100 marks. The duration of the same was two hours. For every correct answer, one mark will be given.

Bihar Police driver Result 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for result

Step 3: In the provided field, enter your roll number

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be uploaded on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

About Central Selection Board of Constable

CSBC is responsible for recruitment of police constables in Bihar. The board is headed by a three-star rank Additional Director General or Director-General level police officer.

