Bihar PET Constable admit card released, download at csbc.bih.nic.in

Bihar PET Constable Admit Card 2018: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar has released the admit card for the Physical Endurance Test (PET) for the constable posts. All the candidates who had cleared the written examinations on August 20 can now download the admit card from the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in. Through the recruitment, a total of 1669 vacancies will be filled.

The written examination for PET of driver constable in Bihar Police and Fireman Driver in Bihar Fire Services was conducted on June 10. Only those who have scored more than 30 marks are considered for the physical fitness test. The list of candidates recommended for selection contains the roll numbers and the name of the allotted district.

Bihar PET Constable admit card 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Download PET admit card’

Step 3: In the provided field, enter your roll number

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

About Central Selection Board of Constable

CSBC is responsible for recruitment of police constables in Bihar. The board is headed by a three-star rank Additional Director General or Director-General level police officer.

