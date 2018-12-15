Andhra Pradesh police recruitment 2018: Tips to follow before appearing for exams

Andhra Pradesh police recruitment exams 2018: Andhra Pradesh police board will conduct the online written examinations on Sunday, December 16, 2018. The recruitment examinations will be conducted for the positions of sub-inspector, deputy jailor and fire officer category.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of the preliminary written test, Physical Measurements Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and a final written examination.

Andhra Pradesh police recruitment exams 2018: Last minute tips, tricks

Call letter: It is mandatory for the candidates to carry their call letter at the examination centre. It will contain details such as examination venue, exam duration, roll number, name and other information. Candidates should keep in mind that if they fail to carry the same, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall in any case.

Identity proof: Candidates also have to bring one photo identity proof such as passport/Aadhaar/ PAN card/ driving license/ voter’s Id card/ bank passbook with duly attested photograph/identity card issued by school or college/gazetted officer in the official letterhead in original as well as a self-attested photocopy thereof. The same should be submitted along with the call letter to the invigilators.

Items banned: There are few items which are not allowed inside the hall such as mobile phones, pagers or any other communication devices. Carrying the same will lead to disqualification of the candidates.

