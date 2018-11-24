Andhra Pradesh police recruitment 2018: Online registration ends, exams on December 16

Andhra Pradesh police recruitment 2018: The online application process for the Andhra Pradesh police recruitment has been closed on Saturday, November 24. The board will conduct the examinations on December 16 for recruitment to 334 vacant positions in sub-inspector, deputy jailor and fire officer category.

Andhra Pradesh police recruitment 2018: Post-wise vacancies

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspectors of Police (Civil) (Men &Women) in Police Department- 150

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Reserve Sub Inspectors of Police (AR) (Men & Women) in Police Department. 75

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Reserve Sub Inspectors of Police (AI5P) (Men) in Police Department. 75

Deputy Jailors (Men) in Prisons and Correctional Services Department- 10

Deputy Jailors (Women) in Prisons and Correctional- 4

Station Fire Officers in A.P. Fire & Emergency Services Department (Men)- 20

Important dates

Registration begins: November 5, 2018

Registration ends: November 24, 2018

Date of Preliminary written test: December 16, 2018 (Both Paper 1 and Paper 2)

Candidates who would be applying for this recruitment are advised to go through the official recruitment notification and check post-wise eligibility criteria before beginning the application process.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of the preliminary written test, Physical Measurements Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and a final written examination.

The local candidates belonging to OCs and BCs have to pay a fee of Rs.600 towards processing of the application, PMT/PET, written examinations etc. SCs and STs candidates of Andhra Pradesh have to pay only Rs 300.

