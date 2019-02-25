DEE Assam Teacher recruitment results released, check merit list

DEE Assam Teacher recruitment results: The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) Assam has released the district wise list for candidates selected to the posts of Assistant Teacher (lower primary school) vacancies. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website, dee.assam.gov.in.

The selected candidates will get remuneration between Rs 14,000 to 49,000 per month.

DEE Assam Teacher recruitment results released: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website dee.assam.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download merit list’

Step 3: A pdf file will be available for download

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates will now be selected for 5393 vacancies of Assistant Teacher posts in Assam government.

