Toggle Menu
DEE Assam Teacher recruitment results released, check merit listhttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/dee-assam-teacher-recruitment-results-released-check-merit-list-5600355/

DEE Assam Teacher recruitment results released, check merit list

DEE Assam Teacher recruitment results: The merit list is available at dee.assam.gov.in. The selected candidates will get remuneration between Rs 14,000 to 49,000 per month

assam teacher results, assam teacher results released, dee assam teacher results, assam teaching jobs, assam govt teacher recruitment, dee.assam.gov.in, govtjobs, latest government jobs, assam government jobs
DEE Assam teacher recruitment results declared, check merit list at dee.assam.gov.in 

DEE Assam Teacher recruitment results: The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) Assam has released the district wise list for candidates selected to the posts of Assistant Teacher (lower primary school) vacancies. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website, dee.assam.gov.in.

The selected candidates will get remuneration between Rs 14,000 to 49,000 per month.

DEE Assam Teacher recruitment results released: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website dee.assam.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download merit list’

Step 3: A pdf file will be available for download

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates will now be selected for 5393 vacancies of Assistant Teacher posts in Assam government.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected. 

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Rail Coach Factory recruitment 2019: Apply for 223 jobs, 10th pass can apply
2 APPSC welfare officer recruitment 2019: Apply for 28 jobs, monthly salary up to Rs 71,000
3 AP Police SI answer key released, check how to raise objections