DEE Assam Teacher recruitment for 9635 posts, salary up to Rs 49,000

DEE Assam teacher recruitment: The Director of Elementary Education (DEE), Assam has invited applications for the post of teachers in lower primary (LP) and upper primary (UP) schools. A total of 9,635 posts of regular teachers are to be filled under this post. The application process has begun and will remain open till February 11, 2020 at the official website dee.assam.gov.in.

DEE Assam teacher recruitment: Eligibility

Age: Applicant should be at least 18 years of age to be eligible to apply. The upper age is capped at 38 years. For OBC/MOBC, the upper age limit is 43 years while for SC, ST and PwD category, it is 43 years. The age will be calculated as on January 1, 2020.

Education: Applicant should have cleared a teacher eligibility test (TET) for the posts. However, the candidates need to have SSC with 50 per cent marks and either a two year diploma in elementary education, or SSC with 45 per cent marks and two year diploma from NCTE approved institution or SSC with 50 per cent marks and four-year B.El.Ed or SSC with 50 per cent marks and two year diploma in education (special education).

For UP posts, the application should have BA/ BSc from the UGC recognised university along with TET and also have a specialisation, as required in the said post the candidate is applying for.

DEE Assam teacher recruitment: Fee

The candidates will have to deposit an amount of Rs 200 in the form of Indian postal order. The fee is Rs 150 for SC, ST(P), ST(H) candidates and free for BPL candidates.

DEE Assam teacher recruitment: Salary

Selected candidates can get a salary in the range of Rs 14,000 to Rs 49,000 along with grade pay as admissible.

