DEE Assam Teacher provisional merit list released, check now

DEE Assam Teacher recruitment results 2020 available now DEE Assam Teacher recruitment results 2020 available now

DEE Assam Teacher recruitment results 2020: The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) Assam has released the provisional merit list for candidates selected to the posts of Assistant Teacher (lower primary school) vacancies. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website, dee.assam.gov.in.

The selected candidates will get remuneration between Rs 14,000 to 49,000 per month.

DEE Assam Teacher recruitment results released: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website dee.assam.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download merit list’

Step 3: A pdf file will be available for download

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Education: Applicant should have cleared a teacher eligibility test (TET) for the posts. However, the candidates need to have SSC with 50 per cent marks and either a two year diploma in elementary education, or SSC with 45 per cent marks and two year diploma from NCTE approved institution or SSC with 50 per cent marks and four-year B.El.Ed or SSC with 50 per cent marks and two year diploma in education (special education).

For UP posts, the application should have BA/ BSc from the UGC recognised university along with TET and also have a specialisation, as required in the said post the candidate is applying for.

The candidates will now be selected for 9,635 vacancies of Assistant Teacher posts in Assam government.

