DDA recruitment notification for 629 posts, applications from March 23

DDA recruitment: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released notification for various posts. A total of 629 posts are advertised across designations by the DDA. The online applications will begin from March 23, 10 am at dda.org.in and will conclude on April 22.

Since the designations vary from a gardener to deputy director, the eligibility requirements and salary is also expected to vary at huge levels. The detailed notification will be released on March 23 along with the application form at the website, dda.org.in.

DDA recruitment: Vacancies

Deputy Director (system) – 2

Deputy Director (Planning) – 5

Assistant director (system) – 2

Assistant director (planning) – 5

Assistant accounts officer – 11

Architectural assistant – 8

Planning assistant – 1

Sectional officer – 48

Surveyor – 11

Stenographer grade D – 100

Patwari – 44

Junior secretariat assistant – 292

Mali – 100

Based on previous recruitment notices, the DDA is expected to have a recruitment test followed by interview for most posts. The exam dates and other details will be released along with the notification.

Meanwhile, several other jobs in the government along with internships are open; including internship at Rajya Sabha for graduate and postgraduate freshers are open till March 31. BSTC has advertised for 303 posts applications for which will conclude on April 15. The Indian coast guard is also recruiting at the Yantrik posts. The application process will be closed on March 22 for Indian Coast Guard Yantrik.

