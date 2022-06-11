DDA Recruitment: Apply for 279 vacancies; check details

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is inviting applications for several posts such as Planning Assistant, Junior Translator and more. Interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official DDA website — dda.gov.in.

Candidates have time till 6 pm of July 10, 2022 to fill the forms. The application process has commenced from today on the official DDA website. The online examination will tentatively be organised in the month of September this year.

DDA Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official DDA website — dda.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, scroll down and click on ‘Jobs’.

Step 3: Click on the link that reads ‘Direct Recruitment 2022: Link for filling up the online application form.’

Step 4: A new window will open. After reading all instructions, scroll down to the end and click on ‘start’.

Step 5: Fill up all the desired information i.e. personal details, contact details, etc correctly. After that, you will receive the login ID and password on the registered mail. The candidate has to log-out and log in again in order to fill up other details in application form.

Step 6: Then, fill in the education qualifications, work experience, declaration etc, and upload all the required documents.

Step 7: Pay the application fees and submit the form.

Once the completion of application form, candidates will automatically be redirected to SBI MOPS payment gateway to deposit the fee of Rs 1000, plus applicable bank charges (if applicable) through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI etc .

Through this recruitment drive, DDA is aiming to fill 279 vacancies in the organisation. Out of these 279 vacancies, 220 posts are for Junior Engineer (Civil), 35 for Junior Engineer (Electrical/ Mechanical), 15 are for the Planning Assistant, two vacancies for programmer, six posts are for Junior Translator, and one vacancy of Assistant Director (Landscape).