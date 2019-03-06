DDA recruitment admit card released, how to download

Toggle Menu
DDA admit card 2019: The recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 18 and 19, 2019. A total of 203 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

DDA recruitment admit card: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released admit card for the recruitment exams to be conducted over several posts. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website, dda.org.in.

The recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 18 and 19, 2019. A total of 203 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive. The exam will be conducted in computer-based testting (CBT) format.

DDA recruitment admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, dda.org.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘direct recruitment 2019’

Step 3: Click on ‘link for downloading admission status certificate..’

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Log-in using user id and password

Step 6: Admit card will appear

Candidates without a hall ticket or admit card will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. According to the official notification, it is mandatory to download and take print out of the admit card.

