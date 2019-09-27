DDA recruitment 2019: Vacancies for Chief Engineer, Superintending Engineer, check details

DDA recruitment 2019: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released an official notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Chief Engineer (Electrical), Superintendent Engineer (Electrical/ Mechanical). Candidates who have appeared in the GATE 2019 examinations can apply through the score.

The online application process has started, and the candidates can apply through the website till October 21, 2019. Candidates will have to appear for three-stage recruitment exam to get the job.

The candidates can apply through the website dda.org.in.

DDA recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The minimum educational qualification to apply for the posts is Bachelor of Technology/ Bachelor of Engineering (B.Tech/ BE). The candidates need to apply through their GATE score.

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 30 years.

DDA recruitment 2019: Selection process

Candidates will have to appear for the stage – I examination. Shortlisted candidates will further have to appear for appearing stage-II exam. A further list of candidates selected on the basis of combined marks secured in stage-I and II will be shortlisted for a stage-III exam.

The third stage exam will be descriptive type. Candidates will also have to appear for computer proficiency test (stage-IV). Candidates need to clear all the exams separately and also in the combined score to be eligible for the job.

DDA recruitment 2019: Minimum qualifying marks

For candidates belonging to the unreserved category, the minimum qualifying marks are 40 per cent. For those belonging to SC/ST category 30 per cent and for those belonging to OBC category 35 per cent marks will be considered minimum qualifying criteria. A relaxation in minimum qualifying marks can be given to the Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).

DDA recruitment 2019: Pay scale

The candidates for the posts of Chief Engineer (Electrical) will be in the level- 14 pay band with a grade pay of Rs 10,000 per month.

The candidates for the posts of Superintending Engineer (Electrical/ Mechanical) will be in the level 12 pay band with a grade pay of Rs 7,600 per month.

DDA recruitment 2019: How to apply

The candidates can apply online through the official till October 21, 2019

Step 1- Visit the official website – dda.org.in

Step 2- On the homepage, scroll down to find ‘jobs’ button

Step 3 – Click on ‘direct recruitment 2019’ link under the latest jobs

Step 4 – click on application link and scroll down to end and click on ‘register’ link.

Important date:

Last date to apply online: October 21, 2019.

