DDA recruitment 2019: Registration postponed due to technical glitch, check updates

DDA recruitment 2019: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) recruitment cell has postponed the date for online registrations for 189 vacancies across several posts. In the latest notification released at the website, the DDA recruitment cell states, “Owing to some technical problem, the said link cannot be opened on the scheduled date and time. Now the link will start functioning from December 26, 2018 (10 am onwards).”

Earlier, the registration link was scheduled to be open from December 23, 218. Candidates will have to register for the stage -I of the recruitment process following which they have to submit an application for the recruitment exam. The last date to send applications is January 22, 2019. The link will close from 6 pm onwards on the said date.

DDA recruitment 2019: Post-wise vacancy details –

Total: 189

Senior law officer, group A – 3

Deputy director (planning) group A – 6

Deputy director – 1

Assistant director – 19

Assistant director (architecture) – 12

Assistant director (system – 5

Assistant director (miscellaneous) – 9

Assistant accounts officer – 18

Junior law officer – 5

Planning assistant – 45

Programmer – 3

Junior Engineer (Civil) – 3

Section Officer (Horticulture) – 2

Architectural assistant – 10

Naib Tehsildar – 6

Assistant section officer – 4

Surveyor – 13

Stenographer grade D – 20

Assistant director – 5

DDA recruitment 2019: Reservation

Vacancies in the cadre of junior engineer (civil) and section officer (horticulture) posts are reserved for persons with disabilities (PwDs). Candidates belonging to SC and unreserved category shall not apply for the post of assistant accounts officer, according to official notification. Additionally, candidates belonging to an unreserved category cannot apply for the post of surveyor.

DDA recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1- Visit the official website – dda.org.in

Step 2- On home page, scroll down to find ‘jobs’ button

Step 3 – Click on ‘direct recruitment 2019’ link under the latest jobs

Step 4 – click on application link and start registering

The registration link will be open only after December 26, 2018.

Candidate applying for multiple jobs will have to fill separate forms for each position. In case of any clash of exam date or timing, candidates will have to choose and be allowed to appear for only one exam. Separate application fee needs to be paid for each form, according to the official release.

