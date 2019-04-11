DDA recruitment 2019: Apply for 23 AEE posts, check eligibility, selection process and fees

DDA recruitment 2019: The online registration process has started for the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) assistant executive engineer (civil) and assistant executive engineer (electrical/ mechanical) posts. Candidates who have appeared in the GATE 2019 examinations can apply through the score. The online application process will close on May 9.

The application link is available on the official website, dda.org.in. A total of 23 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive by the DDA. Candidates will have to appear for the three-stage recruitment exam to get the job.

Application fee: The applicant has to pay ₹ 500 for all categories of posts. Transaction charges of the bank, taxes, as

applicable shall be borne by the candidate.

Candidates are not required to submit their DDA application form either by post or by hand the printouts of their online application form.

All female candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe/ Persons with Disabilities (PwD) are exempted from paying the application fee. No fee exemption is, however, available to OBC candidates and they are required to pay the prescribed fee in full.

Selection procedure: The candidates who meet the eligibility criteria mentioned above, appeared/qualified the GATE 2019 examination and registered with DDA for recruitment to the above posts, will be shortlisted for

interview on the basis of their GATE score. (The weightage of the GATE score will be 85 per cent and interview

will be 15 per cent).

In case the candidate qualifies, they have to, along with their print out of the online application form, submit documents in support of their eligibility etc. at the time of documents verification or interview round.

Before applying online, the candidate needs a scanned (digital) image of his/her recent photograph and signature for uploading. The scanned photograph and signature should be in JPG/JPEG format only and maximum digital size of scanned photograph and signature should be 100k.

DDA recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The minimum educational qualification to apply for the posts is Bachelor of Technology/ Bachelor of Engineering (B.Tech/ BE). The candidates need to apply through their GATE score.

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 30 years.