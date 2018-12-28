DDA recruitment 2019: Apply for 189 jobs, check details

DDA Recruitment 2019: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has advertised for 189 vacancies on its official website across several departments on its official website – dda.org.in. The recruitment link was scheduled to be active from December 23 but was postponed due to a technical glitch.

The last date to send applications is January 22, 2019. The link will close from 6 pm onwards on the said date. Interested candidates will have to register themselves through the official website and then fill the application form. Eligible candidates will be issued e-application status certificates two weeks before the exam.

DDA recruitment 2019: Post-wise vacancies

Total: 189

Senior law officer, group A – 3

Deputy director (planning) group A – 6

Deputy director – 1

Assistant director – 19

Assistant director (architecture) – 12

Assistant director (system) – 5

Assistant director (miscellaneous) – 9

Assistant accounts officer – 18

Junior law officer – 5

Planning assistant – 45

Programmer – 3

Junior Engineer (Civil) – 3

Section Officer (Horticulture) – 2

Architectural assistant – 10

Naib Tehsildar – 6

Assistant section officer – 4

Surveyor – 13

Stenographer grade D – 20

Assistant director – 5

DDA recruitment 2019: Things not allowed

Mobile phones, pagers or any other communication/electronics devices are not allowed inside the premises where the examination is being conducted. Candidates need to follow the dress code prescribed by the DDA. Any candidate not following the instructions can be debarred from the exam.

DDA recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Nationality: Candidates need to be an Indian citizen, or a subject of Nepal, Bhutan, or a Tibetan refugee, who came over to India, before the January 1962, with the intention of permanently settling in India. A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India can also apply.

DDA recruitment 2019: Application process

Candidates will have to appear for the stage – I examination. Shortlisted candidates will further have to appear for appearing stage-II exam. A further list of candidates selected on the basis of combined marks secured in stage-I and II will be shortlisted for a stage-III exam.

The third stage exam will be descriptive type. Candidates will also have to appear for computer proficiency test (stage-IV). Candidates need to clear all the exams separately and also in the combined score to be eligible for the job.

DDA recruitment 2019: Marking scheme

Each question will be for one mark. For every wrong answer, 0.33 marks will be deducted. The negative marking also applies in case a candidate has marked multiple answers in one question. Likewise, for every two marks question 1/3rd or 0.66 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

DDA recruitment 2019: Minimum qualifying marks

For candidates belonging to the unreserved category, the minimum qualifying marks are 40 per cent. For those belonging to SC/ST category 30 per cent and for those belonging to OBC category 35 per cent marks will be considered minimum qualifying criteria. A relaxation in minimum qualifying marks can be given to the Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).

DDA recruitment 2019: Documents required

Before applying online, candidates should keep the following documents ready –

Scanned photograph (4.5cm × 3.5cm) and signature (with black or blue ink only)

Email id and phone number

Payment cards/net banking

The scanned photograph must be a recent passport size colour picture, with maximum size nit more than 100kb. The maximum size for signature is 100kb.

DDA recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1- Visit the official website – dda.org.in

Step 2- On the homepage, scroll down to find ‘jobs’ button

Step 3 – Click on ‘direct recruitment 2019’ link under the latest jobs

Step 4 – click on application link and start registering

Candidates selected will have to serve a probation period of two years.

