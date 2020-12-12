React JS Developer, Azure – here’s top five in-demand digital skills

Digital skills are in top demand and are expected to continue the growth. (Image: Pixabay/Representational)

Digital skills have been in demand for quite a long now and the pandemic and shift to remote working has only accelerated the demand. No wonder, the outbound year 2020 saw a rise in digital skills. While the term ‘digital skills’ is a wide term, the latest report by Quess, a business solutions provider reveals the top-ranking skills in the category.

The report reveals that there has been an uptick in the demand for talents with skills such as Azure, Full Stack Development, React JS, among others. Some areas have even witnessed over a 100 per cent increase in these requirements. There has been a growing demand for platform skills such as salesforce and SAP modules as CEOs build enterprise resilience. Data science, cybersecurity, Kubernetes, and other new-age digital skills are also seeing a steady growth pattern.

The top five digital skills in demand are React JS Developer, Java Full Stack Developer, Azure, Android Developer, and Angular JS Developer. In Mar-Oct 2020, the role of React JS Developer has seen a 184 per cent increase in the total number of open positions, as compared to the same period in 2019, as per the report.

Top Skills % Shift (Mar-Oct 2019 vs. Mar-Oct 2020) React JS Developer ↑184% Java Full Stack Developer ↑62% Azure ↑28% Android Developer ↓5% Angular JS Developer ↓14%

Despite the transition to remote working, there has been an increase of 30 per cent in digital hiring during this time, as per the report.

“The shift to working from home and the larger industrial migration to platform-based solutions has boosted demand for qualified security professionals and data encryption services. Further, with cloud migration being a staple requirement across programs, it is becoming key to organisational transformations, as customers are seeing shorter timelines for project completion, pushing up the demand for skilled talent even further,” it added.

