DARC fellowship: Work with MLAs, earn Rs 1 lakh per month; check details here

DARC fellowship: The Delhi Secretariat has opened the application procedure for the Delhi Assembly Research Centre (DARC) fellowship programme on its official website darc.dtu.ac.in. A total of 140 vacancies are to be filled, out of which 50 are for the post of fellows and 90 for the post of associate fellows.

The application process has already begun and the last date to apply is February 25, 2019. The first shortlist will be released on March 9, 2019 after which the final interview will be conducted. According to the official release the final result will be declared on March 22, 2109.

The fellows and associate fellows will have to work along with the Delhi Assembly members. The fellowship will begin from April 1, 2019.

DARC fellowship: Job roles

The fellows will have to research, fact check data and information on public policies, research on local conditions and programmes, diagnose the implementation of schemes etc for the MLAs.

DARC fellowship: Eligibility

Age: Candidates should be at least 21 years of age and not more than 35 years of age as on April 1, 2019

Education: The education qualification requirements are different for both the posts. Candidates from graduation to Ph.D level can all apply but their eligibility conditions are different. According to official notification, candidates must check eligibility qualification carefully.

For fellows –

Candidates must have a PhD degree with one year of work experience or postgraduate degree with minimum 60 per cent marks or equivalent with two years of work experience. For those who have cleared five-year undergraduate degrees will be considered as postgraduates.

Additionally, graduates with four years of work experience and registered professionals such as CA, architects, CS etc with two years of work experience can also apply.

Associate fellows –

Postgraduates with minimum 60 per cent of marks (or equivalent), professionals such as MBBS, LLB etc., with a minimum five-year course of study after class 12 will be considered as postgraduates, according to official notification.

OR

Professionals like Chartered Accountants, Architects, Company Secretaries etc, who are registered with their respective professional bodies or graduate with minimum 60 per cent of marks (or equivalent CGPA) with minimum one year of full-time work experience.

DARC fellowship: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, darc.dtu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘apply now’

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Start filling in your personal detail to register

Step 5: Generate log-in id

Step 6: Fill form

DARC fellowship: Salary

A consolidated sum of ₹1,00,000 per month to Fellows and ₹60,000 per month to associate fellows will be provided in the form of Stipend.

The Fellows/Associate Fellows will be on probation for the first three months, and only after successful completion of activities in the probation period, the fellows/associate fellows will be allowed to continue for the full length of the programme which is two years.

