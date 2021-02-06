Cybersecurity jobs posted more than search: Indeed

In contrast to most of the sectors which have fewer jobs than candidates, cybersecurity jobs posting are more than the number of people searching for a job in the domain, claims job search platform Indeed.

Job postings for cybersecurity vacancies on Indeed was up 16 per cent while searches were up 10 per cent in January 2021, compared to the year before. Observing momentum up until the lockdown, cybersecurity job postings on Indeed dropped in successive months, recording a 33 per cent degrowth in July 2020. However, there was a steady recovery in postings — which peaked in October — up by 30-32 per cent from January 2020, the job search platform informed.

Read | NRA to start conducting common online test for govt jobs from September: Jitendra Singh

“A departure from the typical scenario where unemployment numbers and dwindling opportunities weighed down heavy on the economy, cyber job postings were consistently higher than job searches on Indeed in 2020. Even at its highest volume in May 2020, job searches remained lower than job postings on the site,” it said in an official statement.

Venkata Machavarapu, head of engineering, India and Site Director at Indeed.com, said, “With the pandemic pushing digital transformation at an unprecedented pace across sectors, cybersecurity best practices will be the backbone of organisations. Finding the right talent is critical for firms as they reimagine cybersecurity strategies. ”

Emerging courses to pursue: Virology | Actuarial science | Pharma Marketing | FinTech | Coronavirus | Robotics | Healthcare Engineering | Cyber Security | Data Science | Petroleum and Energy | Design Strategy | Business analytics | Digital auditing | Digital marketing | Luxury management | Machine learning | Gaming Industry | Product design | Transport mobility design | IoT and social media