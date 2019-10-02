CVPP recruitment through GATE 2020: Apply for 45 jobs, salary up to Rs 1.40 lakh

CVPP Recruitment through GATE 2020: The Chenab Valley Power Projects (CVPP) invited applications for the post of trainee engineer (civil) through Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020. A total of 45 vacancies are on the offer and will be filled in a phased manner.

Advertising

Currently, a total of 20 posts will be filled across categories. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, cvppindia.com from January 1, 2020. The registration process will close on January 31, 2020.

CVPP Recruitment through GATE 2020: Eligibility

Age: Applicant should be at least 18 years of age and the upper age is capped at 40 years. Age will be calculated as on December 21, 2019.

Education: Candidates should have cleared GATE and also hold a fill time engineering degree – BE or BTech or BSc in relevant subject with at least 60 per cent marks.

Advertising

CVPP Recruitment through GATE 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website cvppindia.com

Step 2: Click on ‘careers’ in the drop-down menu click on ‘job opportunities’ and then ‘openings’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘apply now’ (not activated yet)

Step 5: Click on registration, fill details and verify

Step 6: Log-in using credentials

Step 7: Fill form, upload images

Step 8: Make the payment, submit

CVPP Recruitment through GATE 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 500 as application payment, those belonging to reserved category are exempted from the same.

CVPP Recruitment through GATE 2020: Salary

The candidates will be paid a salary in the range of Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.