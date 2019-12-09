CUSB faculty recruitment: Check how to apply for 60 posts

CUSB faculty recruitment: Apply at cusb.ac.in. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna/ Representational image) CUSB faculty recruitment: Apply at cusb.ac.in. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna/ Representational image)

CUSB faculty recruitment: The Central University of South Bihar (CUSB) has invited applications for the post of professors, associate professors and assistant professors at its official website, cusb.ac.in. A total of 60 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to submit online applications is December 18 while candidates can download fee receipt till December 23.

Candidates will be selected based on their academic score, research publications and teaching experience with weight of 80 per cent, 10 per cent and 10 per cent each. Candidates will have to submit the online form, payment receipt and required documents by post as well.

CUSB faculty recruitment: Eligibility

Education: For the post of professor, candidates should have a PhD in concerned/allied/relevant discipline with 10 years of teaching experience. For associate professor, an experience of eight years is required and for the post of assistant professor, one needs a NET qualification along with 55 per cent marks in relevant master’s degree.

CUSB faculty recruitment: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 2000 as an application fee for reserved category candidates the same is Rs 1000.

CUSB faculty recruitment: How to apply

Apart from filling applications online, candidates also need to send a printed copy of the online application form along with fee receipt at ‘The Assistant Registrar, Recruitment Cell, Central University of South Bihar, SH – 7, Gaya Panchanpur Road, Village – Karhara,

Post – Fatehpur, PS – Tekari, Gaya – 824 236 (Bihar)’. The last date to receive postal forms is December 23.

