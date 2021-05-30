TET 2021: Status of all teacher eligibility tests held by CBSE, states

For a career in the elementary teaching profession in India, passing a relevant Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) is mandatory. The national-level Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is conducted by the CBSE and the CTET certificate is accepted when applying for a teaching post in elementary schools. The TET exams are also conducted at the state level by most states.

The CBSE delayed the CTET exam last year and the exam could only be held in January 2021. The results are already out now, although new aspirants are waiting for the CBSE to conduct CTET 2021 exam. At the state level, while some states have already conducted the exam, others like UP and Rajasthan are counting on the pandemic situations to subside for conducting the exams.

The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) 2021 was scheduled to be conducted in April 2021 after waiting for years. However, even after once postponing the exam date to June 20, 2021, the government is now sceptic as to whether the exam can be conducted as per schedule due to the pandemic situation.

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Basic Education has also postponed the UP TET 2021 exam on account of the pandemic. Earlier, the board decided to release the official notification in May 2021 while the exam was tentatively scheduled to be held in July 2021. However, the notification has been delayed and the exam date stands postponed until further notice.

Some of the Indian states that are known to conduct TET exams regularly are yet to announce any tentative exam date. For example, Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) postponed the CG TET exam last year when the COVID-19 virus hit for the first time. However, even in 2021, the board has not announced any decision as to when the exam may be conducted.

A similar situation is also being faced by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB). The board released the official notification and started receiving applications for the exam last year. While the MP TET exam was initially scheduled to be held in September last year, it was deferred to be held in January 2021. However, the exam could not be conducted even in January this year as the board postponed the exam officially due to the pandemic.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBoSE), however, released the HP TET 2021 application form recently. While online registrations are ongoing, the exam is scheduled to be held in July 2021 in anticipation that situations will be more conducive by the said time. It is however too early to conclude for sure whether the exam may be postponed or conducted as scheduled in July 2021.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan has recently concluded the online registrations for the KTET 2021 exam. However, the conducting body has not announced any tentative exam date as of now. Odisha on the other hand managed to conduct the OTET 2021 on April 9, 2021. The official answer key was recently released by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSEO) and candidates who took the state level test can check it online at bseodisha.nic.in.

The TET exams form an important stepping stone in achieving a candidate’s goal of becoming a teacher of Class 1-8 in India. Whether at the state level or the national TET exam, obtaining the certificate after clearing the exam is essential in order to be eligible to apply for recruitment as an elementary teacher in Indian schools. Even though the pandemic has disrupted the regular schedule of TET exams in India, aspirants are advised to remain calm and engaged with preparations while authorities decide on the fate of upcoming exams.