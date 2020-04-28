CTET, REET, Tamil Nadu TET; list of teachers’ eligibility test and their schedule

Check these list of TET exams. Representational image/ gettyimages.in Check these list of TET exams. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

Those who aspire to become a teacher in India are presumably aware of the purpose and importance of the TET. The Teacher Eligibility Test, is a competitive exam conducted to qualify candidates for a teacher’s recruitment. It is a mandatory eligibility condition to apply for recruitment as a primary and elementary school teacher in India. Not only in government-run schools but the TET certificate is also asked even by private schools when one applies for a teacher’s post.

TET examinations in India are conducted every year by the respective conducting bodies. The central TET exam is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education. However, the turn of events right from the beginning of the current year has clouded examination schedules all over India.

List of state, national teacher eligibility test exams

CTET

The Central TET exam is scheduled to be held on July 5, 2020. CBSE has not yet postponed or rescheduled the examination. Furthermore, even if the lockdown is extended for even up to a month more, it will still not impact the schedule of CTET 2020. Thus, it is highly likely that CBSE might conduct the CTET 2020 as per the announced schedule in July 2020.

REET

The TET exam of the state of Rajasthan is popularly known as REET. Although the official notice of REET is pending, the Education Minister of Rajasthan, Govind Singh Dotasra has indicated that the REET 2020 exam is tentatively going to be conducted in September, 2020. The exam is pending in the state for a period of two years and around 31,000 vacancies of third grade teachers have reportedly piled up. Thus, there are very high possibilities that REET 2020 is going to be conducted this year.

Tamil Nadu TET

The notification for Tamil Nadu TET exam for the current year is releasing tentatively on May 4, 2020 as per a tentative schedule of events released earlier at the official website. Coincidentally, the second phase of the lockdown is also ending on May 3, 2020. Given the official notice is released as per schedule on the said date in May, 2020, there are chances of the exam being conducted this year.

Some of the states have already postponed the corresponding TET exam due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in India. However, the official notice for these exams are already out and the exams were scheduled to be conducted in the first half of the current year.

Chhattisgarh TET

Chhattisgarh TET exam, which was scheduled to be conducted on March 22 has been postponed till further notice. The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CPEB) postponed the exam earlier in March 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 crisis in India. Given that there is ample time to reschedule the exam on a later date this year, it is likely that the CG TET 2020 might be conducted during the second half of this year.

Sikkim and Karnataka TET

Both the Sikkim TET and Karnataka TET exams, which were scheduled to be conducted on April 11, 2020 have also been postponed till further notice. The official notice for both these exams were out during the first quarter of the current year. However, the respective conducting bodies have postponed the exams indefinitely citing the situation related to the COVID-19 outbreak. It is expected that new dates may be announced soon after the lockdown ends and both these exams are highly likely to be conducted later this year.

Madhya Pradesh TET

Professional Examination Board (PEB), the conducting body of the Madhya Pradesh TET exam has not yet released any notice on when the TET exam might be rescheduled although it was to be held on April 25, 2020. On the other hand, an official press release at the website of the PEB announces that the conducting body has not released any postponement order as of now. Therefore, candidates can be certain that the MP TET exam can be conducted during the second half of this year.

It is noteworthy that among the state level TET examinations, the majority of the conducting bodies are yet to publish the official notifications for respective 2020 TET examinations. The official notifications for the TET examinations of the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal are yet to be released by the respective conducting bodies.

The official notifications for the TET exams of the states of Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are anticipated to be released tentatively in August 2020. However, these dates are only tentative and there is no certain reason to assume that these examinations can be conducted this year, until the respective authorities release the official notices.

